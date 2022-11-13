Woman Shot Near CVS in Manchester

A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot overnight near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Manchester police were called to the CVS located at 788 South Willow Street around midnight for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found the woman, who had been shot in the arm, with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers also found several shell casings and a car with bullet holes in it, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, there was an altercation between two people at the Chinese restaurant next-door, Yee Dynasty.

Afterwards, police say a group was seen arguing in the CVS parking lot and gunshots were heard.

Police did not release any suspect information on Sunday.

Manchester police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can be called into the Manchester crimeline at 603-624-4040.

An investigation is ongoing.