Woman shot and killed in Chelsea

A woman who was shot near a hotel in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, has died, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 8:40 a.m. in the area of Eastern Avenue and Marginal Street. The victim is believed to be a woman in her 30s, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Hayden said they believe the suspect is a man, also in his 30s. They do not believe there is a greater danger to the public at this time.

The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

“Shootings and homicides tear at the very fabric of our community so we’re always keenly focused on doing what we can to bring perpetrators to justice," Hayden told reporters at the scene Friday.

Chelsea police said the immediate area of the shooting is closed to through traffic, and detours are in place.

No further details have been released.