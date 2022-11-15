Woman Snatched From T Station and Repeatedly Raped: Prosecutors

In a case that prosecutors described as horrifying, a 26-year-old man from Quincy faces charges for allegedly kidnapping a woman from an MBTA station in Quincy and repeatedly raping her.

The 64-year-old woman who was targeted was reported missing by her friend over the weekend, who said she has a very regimented schedule and catches the train to work at Wollaston Station, authorities said.

Christian Lynch is accused of forcing the woman into his car, and then repeatedly raping her both in his car and at a home. Prosecutors said that throughout the ordeal, she was handcuffed, strangled, beaten and violated.

She was eventually found in the parking lot of a Lowe's in Brockton, where she was still duct taped and was screaming.

"She told officers she thought she was going to die," a prosecutor said during Lynch's court appearance in Quincy Monday. "When the defendant was finished sexually assaulting her. He helped her put her pants back on and adjusted the duct tape to again cover her eyes a mouth."

According to court documents, Lynch allegedly told police he did this because he was tired of swiping on dating apps, saying, "This is me going out into the world and getting a date."

Lynch was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges. NBC10 Boston has also learned that Lynch was arrested less than a month ago for allegedly exposing himself to people on a Quincy walking trail.