Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Framingham

Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The crash was reported in the area of Edgell Road and Frost Street around 6:30 a.m.

Framingham police said the victim was taken to Metrowest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by Framingham police, state police and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

The name of the victim has not been released, and police have not said whether the vehicle involved remained at the scene.