Woman Struck by Car in Acton Supermarket Parking Lot Dies

The woman was walking with a shopping cart when a 76-year-old woman made a left turn and hit her while the victim was crossing the travel lane, authorities said

56-year-old woman struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Massachusetts supermarket has died, authorities said Friday.

Denise Stracqualursi, of Tewksbury, died Thursday after getting struck Monday outside the Roche Bros. store in Acton, according to a statement from the Middlesex district attorney's office.

Emergency workers arrived on the scene just after 1 p.m. Monday to find the woman on the ground in front of the store, alongside the travel lane. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, prosecutors said.

Stracqualursi was walking with a shopping cart when a 76-year-old woman made a left turn and hit her while the victim was crossing the travel lane, authorities said.

The driver remained on the scene.

The death remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

