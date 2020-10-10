Local

Boston

Woman Struck in ‘Unprovoked' Assault Outside Dana-Farber: Boston Police

An assailant punched the right side of the women's head with a closed fist, according to police

By Alec Greaney

police lights generic
Getty Images

A woman was assaulted in an "unprovoked," daytime attack outside Dana-Farber in Boston on Monday, Oct. 5, police said.

Officers initially came to 450 Brookline Ave. at 10:06 a.m. for reports of a verbal altercation, but upon arriving learned a woman had been assaulted around the corner on Jimmy Fund Way.

The attacker, a man wearing an all-black jumpsuit, punched the right side of the women's head with a closed fist. The attack was unprovoked, Boston police said.

Local

Falmouth 1 hour ago

Mass. Man Found Dead on Shore of Remote Maine Lake

Echo Lake 2 hours ago

Kayaker Drowns in Franconia, NH: State Police

The man then ran from the scene down Jimmy Fund Way, making a right on Brookline Ave.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the incident to please contact B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

This article tagged under:

Bostondana-farber cancer institute
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us