Woman Struck in ‘Unprovoked' Assault Outside Dana-Farber: Boston Police

A woman was assaulted in an "unprovoked," daytime attack outside Dana-Farber in Boston on Monday, Oct. 5, police said.

Officers initially came to 450 Brookline Ave. at 10:06 a.m. for reports of a verbal altercation, but upon arriving learned a woman had been assaulted around the corner on Jimmy Fund Way.

The attacker, a man wearing an all-black jumpsuit, punched the right side of the women's head with a closed fist. The attack was unprovoked, Boston police said.

The man then ran from the scene down Jimmy Fund Way, making a right on Brookline Ave.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the incident to please contact B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.