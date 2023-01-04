Woman Struck by Vehicle in Newton

A woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Newton, Massachusetts, according to the city's police department.

Newton officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Parker Street and Hagen Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the police department said. That's where the woman was hit, NPD said.

Accident reconstruction teams from Newton and Massachusetts State Police responded to investigate. Investigators were able to speak with the woman.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigators.

A section of Parker Street was closed down Tuesday evening, but it was said to be opening soon as of Tuesday night.

Police did not say how badly the woman was hurt.