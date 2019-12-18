Local
Woman Using Snowblower Hit by Car; Driver Facing Charges

Michael Arnold, of Essex, Vermont, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and drunken driving with injuries

Police say a woman using a snowblower near a road in Essex was hit and injured by a drunk driver.

Essex police say the driver fled the scene Tuesday afternoon. He was found with help from a witness. The woman was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thirty-year-old Michael Arnold, of Essex, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and drunken driving with injuries.

Arnold was expected to appear in court on Wednesday. It was not immediately known if he was being represented by an attorney.

