Woman Who Died in Southern Maine Fire Is Identified

The cause of a fatal house fire remains unknown as investigation continues

Maine State Fire Marshal's Office via WCSH

A woman who died in a fire at a home in the southern Maine community of Lebanon has been identified.

The state medical examiner's office said 46-year-old April S. Patch, of Lebanon, died from smoke inhalation.

Rescuers found her body in an apartment over a garage early Sunday evening; she was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

