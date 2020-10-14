Woman Who Died in Southern Maine Fire Is Identified

A woman who died in a fire at a home in the southern Maine community of Lebanon has been identified.
The state medical examiner's office said 46-year-old April S. Patch, of Lebanon, died from smoke inhalation.
Rescuers found her body in an apartment over a garage early Sunday evening; she was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
