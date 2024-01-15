Woman who had been shot dropped off at Bob's Furniture in Dedham

Dedham police say the woman was dropped off at Bob's Furniture on Providence Highway

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A woman with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Bob's Discount Furniture store in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Sunday evening.

Dedham police say the woman was given medical care at the retail store on Providence Highway and then taken to a local hospital for further treatment. The extent of her injuries is unknown, but police say they believe she will be OK.

Police are investigating how and where the woman was injured, and why she was dropped off at Bob's Furniture. They're also looking to identify anyone else involved.

No arrests have been announced. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 781-326-1212.

An investigation is ongoing.

