Local

Saugus

Woman's Body Found at Breakheart Reservation Beach in Saugus

Police didn't identify the woman or say what's believed to have led to her death, which remained under investigation

By Asher Klein

Police at a beach in Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, after a woman's body was found.
NBC10 Boston

A woman's body was found in a lake in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning, police said.

The body was found in the water of Pearce Lake, near the beach, shortly after 11 a.m., police said.

They didn't identify the woman or say what's believed to have led to her death, which remained under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Saugusbreakheart reservation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us