Woman's Body Found in Gloucester Park; Police Investigating

Investigators do not suspect foul play in the death of the woman, who was not immediately identified, police said

By Asher Klein

A woman's body was found in a park in Gloucester, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning, police said.

Police were called to Burnham's Field about 6:46 a.m. and found the woman, believed to be her in late 50s or early 60s, unresponsive, according to a statement from the Gloucester Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the park.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in the death of the woman, who was not immediately identified, police said. The department and the Essex County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.

Police didn't share any more information, including what's believed to have led to the woman's death.

Burnham's Field is near the center of the city. It has a playground, baseball diamonds and basketball courts.

