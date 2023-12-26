Woman's body found in Lawrence basement, source says

A woman's body was found in the basement of a Lawrence, Massachusetts, house, a law enforcement source told NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra, prompting an investigation that remained active throughout Tuesday.

Investigators were seen going in and out of a home on Salem Street near Broadway. Officials with the medical examiner's office were at the scene as well.

The woman who died lived at the home and was found by the landlord, the source, who has direct knowledge of the investigation, told NBC10 Boston.

No arrests have been announced.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.