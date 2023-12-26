lawrence

Woman's body found in Lawrence basement, source says

The woman who died lived at the home and was found by the landlord, the source, who has direct knowledge of the investigation, told NBC10 Boston

By Asher Klein

A Massachusetts medical examiner vehicle at the scene of an investigation in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A woman's body was found in the basement of a Lawrence, Massachusetts, house, a law enforcement source told NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra, prompting an investigation that remained active throughout Tuesday.

Investigators were seen going in and out of a home on Salem Street near Broadway. Officials with the medical examiner's office were at the scene as well.

The woman who died lived at the home and was found by the landlord, the source, who has direct knowledge of the investigation, told NBC10 Boston.

No arrests have been announced.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

This article tagged under:

lawrence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us