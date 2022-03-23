Woman's Body Found in Refrigerator; Boyfriend Charged

A Rhode Island man faces a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend whose body was found wrapped in plastic, towels and blankets inside a refrigerator in the apartment they shared, police said Wednesday.

Police acting on a tip went to a Providence apartment at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday where they questioned a male occupant, police Maj. David Lapatin said at a news conference. They then obtained a search warrant and found the body of Sherbert Maddox, 40, in the refrigerator in the home, he said.

Maddox appeared to have been shot, and may have been dead since Sunday, he said. An autopsy is scheduled.

Maddox’s boyfriend, Nathan Cooper, 53, is charged with murder and firearms offenses and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday, Lapatin said.

“Our investigation shows he did have some violent tendencies toward her in the past,” he said.

The case was not listed in online court records and it was unclear if Cooper had an attorney.

Police also recovered two firearms at the scene, including a handgun they believe was used in the killing, as well as a rifle.