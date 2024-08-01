Woman's death turns Portland shooting case into homicide investigation

One of the four people shot in Portland, Maine, earlier this week has died, according to police, who said the incident is now being considered a homicide.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night on Forest Avenue, Portland police said, where they found the four victims injured.

They were taken to Maine Medical Center, where 54-year-old Susan McHugh died, according to police, who said they won't be releasing further details on the other victims at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Maine Police Department at 207-874-8575.