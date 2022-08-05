Woman's ‘Suspicious' Death Under Investigation in Nashua, NH

Authorities are investigating a woman's suspicious death in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Attorney General John Formella announced Friday night that a suspicious death investigation is underway at a Nashua home. He released no other details, including the street where the death occurred.

Formella said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is the second suspicious death investigation underway Friday in Nashua. The attorney general earlier had announced a man's death was under investigation at a Nashua business, later saying a 19-year-old had been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another man, 53. There was no indication from officials the two are in any way connected.