Women charged in counterfeit coupon scheme appear in court

You've probably heard of extreme couponing, but two women are accused of taking that to a whole other level by using fake coupons to steal nearly $27,000 in the Boston area.

They faced a judge on Tuesday afternoon and were formally hit with charges that they operated an organized counterfeit coupon ring.

Crystal Travis left the court house in Brockton, Massachusetts, with her attorney. The other defendant in the case, Jacqueline White, was led out of the court room in handcuffs.

Prosecutors stated in court that White got fake coupons from "invitation-only" Facebook groups and the pair had the most success using them at Stop & Shop stores.

"The defendant, and on occasion with the co-defendant Ms. Travis, traveled across Massachusetts and at times into Rhode Island and 'hit,' if you will, 18 different Stop & Shop stores," Assistant District Attorney Alex Zane said of White.

Plymouth County District Attorney's Office An example of the counterfeit coupons as provided by prosecutors.

Prosecutors said in just one trip to Stop & Shop, $16,000 worth of products were brought to the register, and the haul was steeply discounted with the coupons.

"That $16,000 price is knocked down to about three bucks," Zane said.

Court documents state the products, like detergent and air fresheners, were then re-sold online. But at least one of the defense attorneys told the judge on Tuesday they are not buying these allegations from prosecutors that the defendants scored $26,547 in coupon savings.

"I suggest to you that number is incorrect," defense attorney Joshua Werner said. "I suggest the underlying facts of and circumstances are incorrect."

White and Travis are each charged with larceny by false pretense by single scheme, larceny to induce parting with personal property and aggravated organized retail theft, prosecutors said. Both women pleaded not guilty at their arraignment at Brockton Superior Court.

White was being held on $3,000 cash bail. Travis was released on personal recognizance. Both defendants were told to stay away from all Stop & Shop locations in Massachusetts and were expected back in court on Dec. 20.