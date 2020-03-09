Women Charged in East Boston Hate Crime Due in Court Monday

Two women accused of yelling racist slurs at a woman and her daughter in East Boston's Maverick Square neighborhood are due in court Monday.

Jenny Leigh Ennamorati, 25, and Stephanie M. Armstrong, 25 -- have been charged with assault and battery and two counts of violating constitutional rights. Ennamorati is also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot).

The victims, a 46-year-old mother and her 15-year-old daughter, were speaking Spanish near the MBTA station on Feb. 15, and the alleged attackers told police that they thought the two were talking about them, according to reports.