The Women's March in Boston is still on this year, despite the coronavirus crisis, in opposition to President Donald Trump's agenda and his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

The march drew thousands of people to the Boston Common last year, but with the risk posed by congregating in crowds amid the pandemic, organizers are encouraging participants to wear masks and maintain social distance this time around.

The Boston Women's March will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, according its website.

The demonstration in Boston coincides with actions across the state and the country, according to the event's national website, in a show of opposition to Trump's proposed replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died almost a month ago.

Marches are planned throughout Massachusetts, including in Marblehead, Malden, Arlington, Andover, Weston, Abington, Framingham, Worcester, Oxford, Amherst, Northampton, Great Barrington and several locations on Cape Cod. Check the national website's event map for more details on a March near you.

Ginsburg's death, just over six weeks before Election Day set off a heated debate over Trump's decision to nominate Barrett to the seat. If appointed, Barrett would create a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court, potentially overturning landmark cases like Roe v. Wade and repealing the Affordable Care Act.

After days of confirmation hearings this week, the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate on Oct. 22, with a final confirmation vote expected by month’s end.

The first Boston Women's March took place in 2017, attended by around 175,000 people who crammed into the park and the surrounding area after Trump's inauguration. Thousands came out last year to call for equal rights, pay and justice for women nationwide.