Driver charged in Rhode Island crash that killed 4-year-old girl

A driver has been charged in a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and seriously injured her mother in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, last week WJAR-TV reports.

William Laureano-Benitez, 25, of Woonsocket, was charged with driving as to endanger, resulting in death.

Police say 4-year-old Eliza Khan was walking with her 32-year-old mother on Hamlet Avenue when they were both hit by a car around 7 a.m. on Jan. 27.

The child was critically injured and taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her mother was also seriously hurt.

Police have said that Laureano-Benitez hit a snow bank and lost control before hitting the pedestrians. Speed was a factor, according to investigators.

Laureano-Benitez stayed at the scene after the crash. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 6th District Court in Providence.