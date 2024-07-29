Rhode Island

Massive fire engulfs, destroys vacant mill building in RI

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured

By Staff Reports

A massive fire engulfed and destroyed a vacant mill building in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Monday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The fire occurred on Privilege Street.

The roughly 221,000 square foot mill is located on a four-acre lot and was built in 1902, according to a real estate listing. The building is near Menard Field and Oak Hill Cemetery, which is along the Massachusetts border.

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Rhode Island news

Providence Jul 28

Man shot to death in Walmart parking lot in Providence

Rhode Island Jul 23

Body of missing fisherman pulled from water in RI

Rhode Island Jul 21

4 kids taken to RI hospital after eating CBD gummies at YMCA summer camp

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandWoonsocket
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us