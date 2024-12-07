Altercation leads to deadly stabbing in Woonsocket, RI, police say

A man has died after he was reportedly stabbed during a fight Saturday night in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that several people were involved in an altercation in the street outside 380 Social Street.

Police were called at 6:11 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

The male victim was stabbed multiple times and rushed to Landmark Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, WJAR reports. His name has not been released at this time.

Police haven't said what led to the disturbance. Further details were not immediately available.