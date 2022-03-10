Worcester 14-Year-Old Sought, 1 of Several Teens Missing From City This Week

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for a 14-year-old who has been missing since Tuesday.

Police said Wednesday that Cyrus Castillo climbed out his bedroom Tuesday night.

Castillo is described as being 5'4 with a medium build, police said.

When he was last seen, Castillo was wearing an Ice Cube sweatshirt and black sweatpants with grey sides.

Castillo is the third teenager Worcester Police have said went missing Tuesday. Police in the city are looking for 14-year-old Nayshaliz Rivera, who did not return home from school, and 13-year-old Jose Pacheco, who also climbed out his bedroom window.

Police have not indicated that the cases are related.

If anyone has information about the disappearances of Castillo, Rivera or Pacheco, they are asked to call 508-799-8606.