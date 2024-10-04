Serious crash closes part of I-290 in Worcester

A serious car crash took place Friday on Interstate 290 east in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt, but Worcester police said to avoid the highway between Hope Avenue and Kelley Square, noting that traffic was impacted. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said that the eastbound side of the highway was closed at Exit 15, with cars being diverted onto Southbridge Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid route 290 Eastbound between Hope Ave and Kelley Square. Traffic is impacted due to a serious motor vehicle crash on the highway. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) October 4, 2024

In #Worcester, crash has closed I-290 EB at exit 15. Traffic being detoured to Southbridge Street. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 4, 2024

Traffic was being diverted off the eastbound side of the highway before the crash. The highway was backed up behind the closure.