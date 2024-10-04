Serious crash closes part of I-290 in Worcester

A serious car crash took place Friday on Interstate 290 east in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt, but Worcester police said to avoid the highway between Hope Avenue and Kelley Square, noting that traffic was impacted. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said that the eastbound side of the highway was closed at Exit 15, with cars being diverted onto Southbridge Street.
Traffic was being diverted off the eastbound side of the highway before the crash. The highway was backed up behind the closure.