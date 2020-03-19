Local
Worcester

Worcester Blaze Leaves Firefighter Injured

More than twenty residents were displaced and one firefighter was sent to the hospital after a two-alarm fire ripped through a Worcester home early Thursday morning.

The fire at 51 Harlem Street has been extinguished, according to officials.

"Fortunately all the smoke detectors were working, and the occupants were able to all get out because of the smoke detectors," district fire chief Ed Thomas said. "That's key right there."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

