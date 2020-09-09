Worcester Building Evacuated and Searched

An investigation is being conducted at a building in a neighborhood in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The investigation by state and local police is taking place at 85 Harding St., according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

The Telegram & Gazette reported that an apartment was evacuated.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early told the paper a search warrant had been issued but no further details were released.

In a tweet, police later added that traffic on Harding Street -- from Temple to Winter streets -- would be impacted for the remainder of the afternoon.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," police tweeted.