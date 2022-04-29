Worcester Building Fire Displaces 33 Residents

An overnight fire at a mixed-use building in Worcester has displaced 33 residents, the city's fire department said.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, a fire broke out at the building on Pleasant Street in Worcester, where it spread from the basement up to the third floor of the five-story building, officials said.

Fortunately no injuries have been reported, but nearly three dozen residents are now without a place to live.

"The size of the building and the fact that the fire got into the void spaces and spread to four different floors, four different stories makes it man power intensive and makes it difficult to get ahead of once it’s in the void spaces," Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the building, which houses a business and apartments, in about half an hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.