Worcester city councilor taking ‘hiatus' after alleged transphobic comments

The first openly nonbinary lawmaker in Massachusetts history is taking a leave of absence after they allegedly dealt with transphobia from colleagues, including Worcester's mayor.

Thu Nguyen, who has served as an at-large councilor since 2022, says their "hiatus" is to prioritize their mental health and emotional safety after they were allegedly subjected to a discriminatory and toxic culture on the Worcester City Council. Nguyen also said this month off will be to forge a path to address this support, asking for support in holding Worcester to a moral and legal standard "that feels like the bare minimum."

"We deserve a government that is welcoming, embraces and takes pride in our LGBTQ+ community. As the first nonbinary elected in Massachusetts, I have always said for me it's not just about identity politics. Making history as the first is one thing, what you do with it is another," Nguyen wrote in a public statement. "I hope by speaking up against transphobia and hate, many of you will join me in pushing for a political reimagination of a government that holistically cares and serves everyone which rightfully includes the LGBTQ+ community."

Nguyen has filed a complaint and formally requested the city's chief equity officer open an immediate investigation and create an action plan to address this matter.

"It is unfortunate, as we transition under a Trump administration and exponential increase of fear experienced by the LGBTQ+ community that I, as a City Councilor At-Large of Worcester, had to file a complaint to our Executive Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion about my experience in the past 3 years of dealing with transphobia and a discriminatory and toxic council culture, being misgendered by Mayor [Joseph] Petty and Councilor At-Large [Kathleen] Toomey publicly on the council floor and recently learning that District 2 Councilor [Candy] Mero-Carlson has been referring to me as 'it' multiple times," Ngueyen wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.

"These hateful acts are unbecoming of a legislative body whose duty is to serve our communities and to honor and enforce anti-discrimination laws. My filing of a complaint’s aim is to hold electeds accountable to moral and legal standards during a vulnerable time of crisis for the LGBTQ+ community," Nguyen continued. "Many turn to Massachusetts, one of the progressive LGBTQ+ supporting states as a safe haven, and yet here in Worcester, the second largest city in Massachusetts and New England, our commitment and safety is tainted by government leadership that does not hold the same values and care for the dignity and humanity of the LGBTQ+ community members. I ask electeds and officials in our commonwealth and nationally to not dismiss and ignore the severity and harm that this has on our community and I urge you all to speak out against it."

Mero-Carlson, Toomey and Petty have all responded to the allegations against them, commenting on social media Wednesday.

Councilor Toomey acknowledged misgendering Nguyen, but said it happened "early on" and was an "honest" mistake.

"Early on when the Councilor was elected, I did make an honest error in addressing the councilor and may have done so a few times, for which I apologized. There has never been any intentional or consistent misgendering," Toomey wrote on X. "I have been mindful to address the Councilor respectfully in the manner in which they identify over the past three years no differently or less respectfully than I address any of our colleagues."

Fellow councilor Mero-Carlson, however, said she did not remember making any such comments and said she has worked tirelessly to champion equal rights and advance LGBTQ+ policies throughout her career.

"My lifelong commitment has been to foster a community where every resident feels safe, valued, and included— not just in Worcester, but across the Commonwealth and our nation," Mero-Carlson wrote in a statement. "While I do not recall making the statements in question, I acknowledge that it was a challenging and emotional week where difficult conversations took place. These claims, however, misrepresent my character, my record, and the values I have consistently upheld. It is deeply troubling that Councilor Nguyen has chosen to distort the narrative and weaponize these accusations for political purposes, rather than engaging in constructive dialogue that serves the best interests of Worcester's residents."

According to Mero-Carlson, Nguyen has the lowest attendance record of any city councilor, something she called a "striking contrast" to her "near-perfect attendance and presence at meetings and events across the city."

"My focus has always been on showing up for our community, listening to constituents, and delivering results. Unfortunately, Councilor Nguyen's approach seems more centered on sowing chaos and division, rather than collaboration or addressing the real needs of our city," Mero-Carlson said. "I am not surprised by their actions given their consistent support for my opponent in the last election and their apparent determination to prioritize political agendas each week over the pressing work we are elected to do. Worcester residents deserve leadership that rises above small-minded politics and remains focused on progress and unity."

Mero-Carlson said she remains committed to "the work that truly matters," adding that she will not be "distracted by unfounded attacks or divisive rhetoric."

As for the mayor, Petty acknowledged a past incident where he misgendered Nguyen but said it was a mistake. He also said he has always tried to treat every councilor with the dignity and respect their deserve during his 13 years leading the city.

"I would never knowingly say anything harmful, and I firmly believe everyone deserves the dignity of having their identity honored and respected. The Councilor today is referencing a moment from a 2022 City Council meeting where I momentarily addressed the Councilor by an incorrect pronoun. Once brought to my attention, I quickly corrected the mistake and apologized," Petty wrote in a statement. "I am committed to ensuring my language reflects that respect at all times. I have always taken pride in leading a city that values diversity and inclusion. I remain steadfast in my commitment to creating a city where everyone feels safe, valued, and respected."

Similarly to Mero-Carlson, the mayor also made comments regarding Nguyen's participation, saying their concerns arose from the decision to mandate in-person attendance for city council and subcommittee meetings.

"Councilor Nguyen has missed half of the Traffic and Parking subcommittee meetings and has not held a meeting for the Public Service and Transportation subcommittee that they chair. Failing to participate in these essential responsibilities is unacceptable. I will not apologize for holding myself and my colleagues accountable to the responsibilities entrusted to us by the people we serve. Being available, accessible, and engaged is a fundamental expectation of our roles, and it is critical to the success of the city," Petty said. "Our city has been working to take measures to ensure the safety of all councilors during public meetings, and I will fully comply with any requested processes to support these efforts. I remain committed to fostering an inclusive and secure environment for all members of our Council. I do share Councilor Nguyen's concern about the need for a safe environment."

Petty said he would continue to work with the city administration and Worcester police to ensure the safety of all councilors during public meetings, noting we are in "a time of uncertainty, where members of the LGBTQIA+ community face real fears and challenges in simply being their authentic selves."

In virtual remarks at Tuesday's city council meeting, Nguyen addressed not attending meetings in person, telling the chairman, "Under your leadership, I have felt unsafe around this council body. I have faced transphobia with being misgendered and recently learned that I have been dehumanized to a point where I'm being referred to as 'it' by my colleagues on this council."

Nguyen said they attend the meetings on Zoom because they feel unsafe at city hall. The comments came in response to a review of remote participation during meetings.

Nguyen is calling on the community for "justice and accountability" to be done.

"I ask that if you care about me and the LGBTQ+ community to advocate for real systemic and structural change in leadership and send a clear message that hate has no place here in Worcester especially in the elected body," Nguyen said.