Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus to Step Down

Worcester's city manager will step down from his role at the end of May.

Edward Augustus Jr., who has been city manager for more than eight years, announced his resignation in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"Today I informed the Mayor and City Council of my plan to step down as city manager, effective May, 31, 2022," he said in the statement. "Serving the people of Worcester as its sixth city manager has been the honor of my life. I am forever grateful for the support I have received from the City Council, the city family, and the residents of Worcester. I take great pride in the accomplishments we have achieved together — united in a common purpose: to improve the quality of life of our residents."

The Worcester City Council appointed Augustus to the position in January of 2014. A press release from his office reflected on the work he has done with the council and Mayor Joseph Petty.

The announcement referred to Augustus' leadership in the effort to bring the Worcester Red Sox to the city and build Polar Park, as well as throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.