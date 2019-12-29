Worcester Commuter Rail Line Repairs Mostly Complete After Derailment: MBTA

The main tracks on the commuter rail's Worcester line have been repaired and will be open for Monday's commute, the MBTA announced Sunday.

While the repairs following the Dec. 26 train derailment allow the MBTA to operate the line on a regular service schedule, the winter storm may still cause weather delays.

"Our crews will continue to complete repairs, and we will keep working with Keolis and the FRA to implement reforms in response to this derailment to safely and promptly restore reliable service for our loyal riders," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said.

Crews have worked every day since the derailment, including overnight shifts to restore regular service, according to the MBTA. Some additional work on the track will remain ongoing to fully address the damage from the Dec. 26 incident.

An initial investigation conducted by the MBTA, Keolis and the Federal Railroad Administration found that the derailment occurred when a train passed through a switch that was not properly aligned.