Woman dies after vehicle hits 2 people in Worcester, police say

A vehicle hit two people crossing a street in Worcester, Massachusetts, Tuesday night, killing one of them, police said.

The woman who died was a 35-year-old from Auburn, according to a Worcester police representative.

The incident took place on Ludlow Street just before 10 a.m., according to police. The vehicle hit the pedestrians, then another vehicle.

The second person who was hit was less seriously hurt than the woman who died, according to police. They didn't specify how badly that person was injured; both were rushed to a hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear if the driver would face charges over the crash. The incident remained under investigation on Wednesday afternoon.