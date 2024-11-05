Racist graffiti found at Worcester school under investigation

Police are investigating racist graffiti found at a Worcester, Massachusetts, school, school officials confirmed in a letter to families.

School officials said graffiti containing a racial slur was discovered painted on the back of the Worcester Dual Language Magnet School on Chandler Street Sunday. The Worcester Police Department is investigating.

“We understand that this incident is disturbing and unsettling for our community. Worcester Dual Language Magnet School is committed to promoting a welcoming, inclusive environment where all students feel safe, valued, and supported, regardless of race, gender, identity, or cultural background. Any student who feels troubled by this incident is encouraged to reach out to a trusted teacher or counselor at school,” the letter from Principal Suzanna Resendes read.

The Worcester Public Schools facilities team responded to clean up the graffiti before students returned to class Monday.

The Worcester NAACP issued a statement as well, saying the incident “highlights the broader political climate” and that it “underscores the urgent need for educational institutions to prioritize diversity and anti-racism initiatives.”

The Worcester Dual Language Magnet School serves students from Pre-K through sixth grade.