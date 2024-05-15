Worcester firefighters union alleges ‘toxic work environment'

Worcester's firefighters union is sounding the alarm about what they're calling an internal emergency in their own department.

The union on Wednesday released their first of many social media posts from a 13-page report detailing a “toxic work environment” that can affect the firefighters’ work.

“It drew a clear line between the administration of the department and the rank and file,” said William Mosley, president of Worcester Firefighters IAFF Local 1009.

Mosley spoke with NBC10 Boston as a post was going up on the union's Facebook page that said in part: “90 percent of respondents expressed fear of negative consequences for using sick time” and “81 percent of union members reported coming to work while ill or injured due to fear of using sick time.”

Since 1999, according to the union, nine firefighters have died while on duty in the city. The latest deaths were in 2018 and 2019.

“When you come to work nervous, afraid, looking over your shoulder, it can affect the type of work you put out,” Mosley said.

Mosley said the turnover rate is rising.

“We’ve had high civilian turnover in the last 18 months,” Mosley said. “The head of administration out of the chief’s office, the mechanics, another person in the front office left.”

NBC10 Boston called the city’s fire chief on Wednesday morning and spoke with him about the new report. We did not get any answers, and while he said he would call us back, he has yet to.

Mosley said the union will continue releasing new pages from that report until all of it is public and change happens.