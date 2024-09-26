Worcester high school soccer fight leads to charges against 2 teens

Two teenagers are facing charges after a fight following a high school soccer game in Worcester, Massachusetts.

NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra have obtained video of the incident, which occurred Sept. 16 at South High School. There was a fight between several players in the game against Doherty Memorial High School.

Worcester police said two unnamed 18-year-olds have been arraigned in court, adding that the Worcester County District Attorney's Office is handling the case.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the district attorney's office for more information, but has not yet heard back.