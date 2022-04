With summer around the corner, the City of Worcester is looking to hire more than 100 seasonal workers.

Those positions range from lifeguards and gatekeepers to recreation staff and maintenance workers.

Massachusetts' second largest city is also looking for interns looking to gain experience for jobs down the road.

Rob Antonelli, an assistant commissioner with the Department of Public Works and Parks, told Spectrum News that there are about 150 open positions.

