Driver wanted in Worcester hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

A pedestrian riding an electric scooter in Worcester, Massachusetts, was hit by a car nearly two weeks ago, police said Wednesday, asking for the public's help in finding the driver of the vehicle.

The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on July 19 on June Street, according to Worcester police, who said the 26-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle then took off from the scene, police said, adding that the car was captured on surveillance video.

The vehicle was described by police as a blue four-door sedan with fog lights and rims. Any damage would be found on the front passenger's side bump, hood or windshield, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8674 or can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD with a message or at worcesterma.gov.