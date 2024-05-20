Worcester

Man attacks neighbor with knife in Worcester after argument, police say

The victim, whose name wasn't released, was alert and councious on the way to the hospital, police said

A 38-year-old man is accused of attacking his neighbor with a knife over the weekend in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The incident occurred at about 10:12 a.m. Saturday on June Street, Worcester police said, where officers found a man who suffered a laceration to his throat.

The man, police said, told officers he got into an argument with a neighbor who attacked him with a knife.

The suspect, identified as Kenneth Benson, was arrested in his apartment without incident, police said.

Benson was charged with assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, was alert and conscious on the way to the hospital, police said.

