Worcester Lifeguard Stabbing Suspects Due in Court

Four suspects accused of assaulting a teenage lifeguard over the weekend will be arraigned in Worcester District Court Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Celestine Bigirimana, 23-year-old Melquan Jefferson, 19-year-old Mohamed Abdullahi and a 17-year-old juvenile are facing charges for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and disturbing the peace after a 17-year-old lifeguard was stabbed while on duty at Bell Pond in Worcester on July 4.

Bigirimana is additionally charged with disturbing the peace, trespassing, resisting arrest and possession of an open container of alcohol. Jefferson and the 17-year-old juvenile were also charged with disorderly conduct.

It is unclear if the suspects have attorneys.

The incident began when the lifeguard asked a group of men to stop drinking and smoking at the pond or they would be asked to leave. Several people from the group left without incident, police said, but one person was "verbally aggressive and threatening."

That man -- later identified as Bigirimana -- left the park but came back later with a small group and attacked the lifeguard, police said. During the confrontation, the lifeguard was hit with a stick and stabbed.

The victim is now recovering at home.

Bell Pond is scheduled to reopen Tuesday at noon.