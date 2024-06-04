Massive fire rips through apartment building in Worcester, traps 2 people inside

A massive fire ripped through an apartment building in Worcester, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning, and at least two people trapped inside had to be rescued.

The fire occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Outlook Drive, the Worcester Fire Department said.

Video taken by a neighbor who escaped the fire shows a man and woman trapped on the third floor of the apartment building, with flames raging all around them.

Worcester police responded before firefighters arrived on scene — and at least one neighbor was held back from trying to go back inside and save the couple that was trapped.

Witnesses told NBC10 Boston once firefighters arrived, they were able to put ladders up and reach the two people trapped.

But people in both buildings this fire spread to described a scary scene escaping the flames.

"I hear screams next door, because the apartment that burnt down is directly next to my apartment. So, then we came downstairs and when we came downstairs, there was a woman where the fire initially started, she was like screaming for help. I don't know if other people made it out of the apartment or not," said Jesilia Molina, escaped fire.

The two people were taken to the hospital, fire officials said. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Worcester Fire Chief Martin Dyer said after they rescued the couple, they were able to clear that apartment and then continued an exterior attack

Water did become an issue at one point because this is such a large complex, up a hill from Mill Street and with the sheer volume of fire, they had a "circular water" problem, but they were able to manage.

Dyer said the fire extended to three buildings, but it does appear the fire started in the third floor apartment where they rescued the couple. He said dozens of people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.