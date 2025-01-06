Massachusetts

Worcester man arrested in connection with man found dead in Hubbardston

The arrest comes after a man was found dead in the woods off Brigham Street on Saturday morning

By Marc Fortier

An arrest has been made after a man was found dead in Hubbardston, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

Ryan Wilcox, 32, is charged with armed assault with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Worcester Central District Court.

Hubbardston poice responded around 10 a.m. Saturday to a report of a body found in the woods off Brigham Street. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Mitchell Burke, of Worcester.

Hubbardston is a town of about 4,300 residents located about 20 miles outside of Worcester.

The investigation into Burke's death is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Massachusetts State Police at 508-832-9124.

