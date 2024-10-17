Child injured, leading to charges for Worcester man

A Worcester, Massachusetts, man is facing assault and battery charges in connection with the injury of a child, prosecutors said.

Francisco Ortiz, a 34-year-old from Worcester, was arraigned in court Wednesday and held without bail, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office. Ortiz faces charges of assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, permitting substantial injury to a child, another county of assault and battery, two counts of permitting injury to a child and reckless endangerment of a child.

Prosecutors didn't share more details about what led to the child's injuries, how seriously the child was hurt or what relationship he has to the child. Worcester police referred questions to prosecutors.

It wasn't immediately clear if Ortiz had an attorney who could speak to the charges. He's due back in court for a dangerousness hearing Wednesday.