Worcester

Child injured, leading to charges for Worcester man

Prosecutors didn't share more details about what led to the child's injuries, how seriously the child was hurt or what relationship Francisco Ortiz has to the child

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A Worcester, Massachusetts, man is facing assault and battery charges in connection with the injury of a child, prosecutors said.

Francisco Ortiz, a 34-year-old from Worcester, was arraigned in court Wednesday and held without bail, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office. Ortiz faces charges of assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, permitting substantial injury to a child, another county of assault and battery, two counts of permitting injury to a child and reckless endangerment of a child.

Prosecutors didn't share more details about what led to the child's injuries, how seriously the child was hurt or what relationship he has to the child. Worcester police referred questions to prosecutors.

It wasn't immediately clear if Ortiz had an attorney who could speak to the charges. He's due back in court for a dangerousness hearing Wednesday.

More Worcester news

Oct 11

College of the Holy Cross will cover more students' entire tuition

Oct 4

Serious crash closes part of I-290 in Worcester

Worcester Oct 2

2 dead in Worcester shootings, one that stopped I-190 for hours

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us