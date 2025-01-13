Worcester

Worcester manhole explosion caught on camera

No one was injured when an explosion blew the cover off a manhole Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts, fire officials said

NBC Universal, Inc.

A manhole cover flew off in an explosion this weekend in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Surveillance footage from the MB Lounge shows the blast Saturday night at the intersection of Grafton Street and Franklin Street.

The Worcester Fire Department was already at the scene after a report of a smoking manhole. Firefighters observed smoke coming from two manholes when an explosion blew the cover off one of them.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Flames shot up from the manhole where the explosion occurred, but fire officials said it self-extinguished.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials said National Grid and Eversource responded, as well.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

More Worcester news

Worcester Jan 10

George's Coney Island in Worcester to restore iconic hot dog sign

Wildfires Jan 9

Scientists at WPI exploring role wind plays in spread of wildfires

Worcester Jan 6

Volunteers making books more accessible at Worcester schools without libraries

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us