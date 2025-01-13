Worcester manhole explosion caught on camera

A manhole cover flew off in an explosion this weekend in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Surveillance footage from the MB Lounge shows the blast Saturday night at the intersection of Grafton Street and Franklin Street.

The Worcester Fire Department was already at the scene after a report of a smoking manhole. Firefighters observed smoke coming from two manholes when an explosion blew the cover off one of them.

Flames shot up from the manhole where the explosion occurred, but fire officials said it self-extinguished.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials said National Grid and Eversource responded, as well.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.