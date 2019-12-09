Memorial Unveiled for Fallen Worcester Firefighter

In an all too familiar scene, the Worcester community came together Monday night to remember a fallen firefighter.

One year after the death of firefighter Christopher Roy, a bronze monument was unveiled in his honor at the Webster Square firehouse where he was based.

“What can we learn from Chris is to persevere in the face of tragedy and simply be a good person,” said Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie.

Roy was trapped in a fire on Lowell Street last Dec. 9.

"We're proud of the sacrifice that he made last year,” said his brother Jay. “We're thankful for everyone in the whole city, the show of support and love that they've given us over the past year.”

Today, 12/09/19 we remember and honor FF Chris Roy. FF Roy lost his life on 12/09/18 while courageously battling a fire on Lowell St. Time may pass, but the impact of his sacrifice lives on within our department and the community we serve. Our Hero Fallen but not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/noDGqtZO8J — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) December 9, 2019

Roy left behind a young daughter.

“You can see she’s the daughter that Chris raised,” Jay said of his niece. “She’s a very strong little girl, a sweetheart.”

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among the speakers at the dedication ceremony.

The monument was made possible, in part, by a donation from the Kraft Family Foundation.

Last week, the community also came together to mark the 20th anniversary of the six firefighters killed in the line of duty in a warehouse fire in 1999.