Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of Worcester woman

A Massachusetts man had pleaded guilty to the 2019 killing of a Worcester mother in her apartment, authorities said Monday.

Thomas Bergstrom, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Vazquez-Rivera, who was found with stab wounds inside her Lapierre Street apartment on Oct. 2, 2019, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office. Vazquez-Rivera died after being rushed to the hospital.

A witness who heard screaming saw a man carrying a knife running from the apartment. The witness told police the man looked like Bergstrom, who had been dating Vazquez-Rivera. Her friends described him as an ex.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Bergstrom turned himself into police two days later and has been in custody ever since. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

“We know nothing can bring Jennifer back to her family, but we hope today’s plea brings some measure of justice to her family to help them move forward after this tragedy,” said Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. in a media release.