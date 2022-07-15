Worcester Officials Warn of Sewage in Blackstone River

Stay out of the Blackstone River as it flows through Worcester and several of its suburbs this weekend.

The Boston Globe reported that officials in Worcester are asking people to avoid the river after nearly a million gallons of untreated and partially treated sewage spilled into the Blackstone early Thursday, which carries an increased risk of health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.

Worcester's Department of Public Works and Parks sent out an email, according to the Globe, indicating that an overflow occurred at 4:23 a.m. Thursday behind the Walmart on Tobias Boland Way and continued for 40 minutes, dumping 879,000 gallons of sewage into the river in the process.

Parts of the Blackstone River in Millbury, Grafton and Sutton were also affected by the sewage overflow, according to the Globe.

Residents can sign up for email alerts for when the sewer system overflows on the city's website. Worcester has a combined sewer system that collects both sewage and storm water that's subsequently treated before flowing into the Blackstone.