Worcester Pastor Who Defied Coronavirus Restrictions Plans to Hold Another Service

The pastor of the Adams Square Baptist Church in Worcester plans to hold an in-person service Wednesday night, despite warnings from city and state officials not to do so.

Pastor Kris Casey held a worship service Sunday with over 50 people in attendance. Despite a hand-delivered letter from Worcester’s police chief reminding Casey of the highly contagious nature of the coronavirus, the pastor said he plans to hold another service Wednesday night.

"I pray that pastors around this state and around America would be encouraged to stand up and do what we are allowed to do, what we're constitutionally protected to do," Casey said in a service streamed live on the internet.

Attendees will practice social distancing and have their temperatures checked during in-person services, Casey said.

There are enforcement measures city officials can take, including fines, according to the Worcester city manager.

A pastor in Worcester has come under fire for violating the state's restrictions in response to coronavirus.

Gov. Charlie Baker has banned all gatherings of more than 10 people in a bid to encourage social distancing and flatten the curve of coronavirus cases.

Baker said that while he's sympathetic to houses of worship, this doesn't outweigh the dangers posed by public gatherings at this time.

"There's lots of data from around the globe in places where people didn't put constraints around houses of worship, where the virus went all over the place," Baker said.