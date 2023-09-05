Worcester police chief retires, interim chief appointed

The chief of police in Worcester, Massachusetts, retired last week after 37 years with the department and seven as chief.

Chief Steven Sargent's retirement was announced Friday afternoon. A short time after the announcement, the city said Deputy Chief Paul Saucier would serve as interim chief, effective immediately.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the City that I grew up in and raised a family in," Sargent said in a statement shared in Friday's announcement from the police department. "To the residents of Worcester, I appreciate all of your support over the years and enjoyed working in partnership as we improved public safety and addressed quality of life issues together."

The city noted that Saucier has been with the department for 29 years.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"The appointment of Saucier as interim Police Chief is well deserved," City Manager Eric Batista said in a statement. "Saucier has been a leader in the department for years as he has rose through the ranks from patrolman to Deputy Chief in 2016. I am confident he will lead our department with honor and integrity."

"I am honored to lead the men and women of the Worcester Police Department," Saucier said in a statement. "I appreciate City Manager Batista's confidence in me and I look forward to what we can do together to keep Worcester one of the safest cities in the country."

Sargent's retirement comes after the Telegram & Gazette reported that a court liaison officer had threatened to sue the city after an April road rage incident in which he accused Sargent of driving recklessly at him, part of an alleged pattern of harassment from Sargent.

Following a records request, the Telegram & Gazette reported Belsito's lawyer had received a 2021 investigation finding that the chief had "engaged in a pattern of inappropriate behavior" toward the officer. According to the newspaper, the 35-page investigation is labeled "City of Worcester Confidential Investigative Report" and was compiled by the Mirick O'Connell law firm.

On Thursday, Batista told the Telegram & Gazette that the 2021 investigation should have been submitted to Massachusetts' Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The database of disciplinary records shared last month by the POST Commission does not include a report on Sargent.

Edward Augustus, who was city manager at the time of the investigation, declined an interview request from the Telegram & Gazette.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the City of Worcester to confirm the details of the Telegram & Gazette's reporting.

The Worcester Police Department is also under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department over the possibility of a pattern of excessive use of force and discriminatory policing based on race or sex .