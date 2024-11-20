Worcester police investigate spray-painting of man's face during city council meeting

A person was spray-painted in the face Tuesday during a city council meeting in Worcester, Massachusetts.

City Manager Eric Batista said Wednesday that the incident occurred around the start of a meeting at Worcester City Hall.

Police responded to a report of a fight around 6:30 p.m., arriving to find a resident with paint on his face. He told officers he was spray-painted on the third floor at the Esther Howland Chamber, where the council meets.

The victim did not suffer any major injuries, but was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center before being released.

Witness accounts and surveillance footage led police to identify John Piccolo as the person they believe is responsible, city officials said. A warrant was issued for their arrest.

About an hour before the incident, police were in front of and behind Worcester City Hall in response to "a disorderly call on the Worcester Common." Police left to make a report before the fight occurred.

"The safety, security, and well-being of all persons present inside City Hall, during City Council meetings, other public meetings, and regular business hours is not only a priority for my administration but a responsibility of the municipality," Batista said in a statement. "No individual should feel threatened or intimidated by another member of the public or by a public employee while conducting business in municipal settings. Violence and aggressive behavior of any kind toward any person inside City Hall and other public facilities is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Batista added that he's confident Worcester police will find the person responsible.