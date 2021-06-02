Worcester Police Look to Identify Person After Shooting of 77-Year-Old Man

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking the public to help them identify a person they are seeking in connection with the shooting of a 77-year-old man.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Southwest Cutoff shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday after a large group of people on dirt bikes was seen fighting with an older man.

When police arrived, they found that the man had been shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Police did not immediately have any word on his condition.

The Worcester Police Department released a photo of a male rider. Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8651 or send an anonymous text to 274637. Anonymous tips may also be left here.