Worcester Police Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing From Dept.

A Worcester police officer was arrested Monday on suspicion of claiming off-duty assignments he didn't work, the department said.

Colby Turner, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, faces five felony charges of stealing more than $1,200 and a misdemeanor charge of filing a false claim, Worcester police said.

The department learned of the alleged thefts last month and found probable cause upon investigating, police siad. Turner allegedly "requested and received reimbursement for off-duty assignments that he had not worked," they said in a statement, though it didn't detail what those assignments were.

Turner was arrested at the department headquarters, police said, and was placed on administrative leave. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

"At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident. We will review our policies and procedures related to off-duty assignments, and will be conducting an internal and external audit of the system," police said.